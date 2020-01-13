LSU will come home to a parade fit for a national champion.
The university has announced plans to hold a parade for the Tigers on Saturday at 11 a.m.
Celebrate the #NationalChampionship with us Saturday, Jan. 18!#GeauxTigers
There will be an 11 a.m. parade route on the LSU campus before a noon celebration at Tiger Stadium's championship plaza.
The Tigers capped a perfect 15-0 season by defeating Clemson in the College Football Playoff national championship game on Monday night at Mercedes-Benz Superdome.
It's LSU's fourth national championship. It won titles in the 1958, 2003 and 2007 seasons
More detailed plans about the parade will be announced soon.
