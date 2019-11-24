We've had some readers recently noticing more aircraft flying over Broadmoor Subdivision and the Highland Road and Lee Drive areas in the past few weeks. Is there anything going on at Baton Rouge Metro Airport that is causing this to happen, like with flights getting re-routed?
"The closure of runway 4L-22R is the likely reason they are seeing more aircraft flying over their homes since Air Traffic Control is routing all flights to the operational commercial runway while the other was closed," said airport spokesman Jim Caldwell.
The runway was closed from Nov. 12 to Nov. 22 for routine pavement upkeep and repairs that included crack sealing and saw cutting small pieces of concrete panel to be replaced, according to a memo from airport Operations Manager Craig Alford.
"A second closure will be necessary after Thanksgiving for 3-4 days to complete the work," Alford wrote.
Caldwell adds: "In general, the runway being utilized will impact the landing or takeoff direction of an aircraft. Wind direction can be a factor in determining which runway is used, and when wind is not an issue the arrival direction of the aircraft may be the more applicable factor for the aircraft’s flight path."
Still hankering for more information on runways? Caldwell suggests this online post on the I'm A Useless Info Junkie site: https://theuijunkie.com/airport-runway-numbers/.
Blue light special?
I’ve seen a few Uber and Lyft vehicles with blue lights on their dashboards. Does state law prohibit such lights by non-emergency/police vehicles?
That depends, says Sgt. Dustin Dwight, a spokesman for Louisiana State Police.
"The lights would be in violation of LRS 14:112.1 if the driver equipped the motor vehicle with lights or sirens which simulate a law enforcement vehicle."