East Baton Rouge leaders are hopeful that the city-parish will be at the forefront of an electric vehicle revolution in Louisiana by attracting millions of federal dollars for charging stations.
A 24-page document lays out recommended infrastructure upgrades and policies to allow for the use of electric vehicles to grow in the parish. It also focuses on supporting interstate drivers as electric vehicles become more common nationwide.
"This strategy will help make electric vehicles more accessible and sustainable for our community," Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome said in a statement. "Supporting EV technology is critical to reducing emissions, improving our air quality and building a more climate resilient community."
There were 462 electric vehicles registered in the parish at the end of 2021, representing 15% of the 3,065 electric vehicles registered in Louisiana at that time, according to the plan.
There are 53 publicly accessible charging ports in the parish, mostly concentrated around downtown, LSU and the Interstate 10 corridor, according to the plan.
The city-parish wants to add 1,125 additional charging ports throughout the parish by 2050 to meet the goals of the Louisiana Climate Action Plan unveiled by Gov. John Bel Edwards in January.
Louisiana's electric vehicle plan was approved by the Federal Highway Administration last month. The proposal is for 75 stations with at least four chargers each along the I-10, I-12, I-49, I-55, I-20 and U.S. 90 corridors.
The federal government's Bipartisan Infrastructure Law includes $7.5 billion for funding electric vehicle charging infrastructure and vehicle purchases. Cities will be able to apply for competitive grants for the funding in the coming months and will need to point to specific plans for the funding in grant applications.
"Electric vehicles are becoming more common throughout the country and state, and the City-Parish wants to position itself to be a leader in the region on electric vehicles," a statement from East Baton Rouge says.
The plan points to multiple strategies to expand electric vehicle infrastructure in the parish.
Ten curbside charging stations were installed downtown in 2017 by the city-parish. The chargers benefit electric vehicle drivers with prime parking while their vehicle charges, but the city-parish currently has no way to create a payment service or to measure the use of them, according to the plan.
The city-parish wants to expand that network by including additional chargers in a new parking lot downtown that will start being built by the end of the year, according to the plan.
Encouraging private charging stations at businesses and in homes will also begin in the coming months through changes to development ordinances and possibly the creation of incentives for businesses that install charging stations, according to the plan.
A massive overhaul of the city-parish's municipal vehicle fleet is also in the works.
The city-parish owns about 1,800 light-duty vehicles and hundreds more medium- and heavy-duty vehicles, according to the plan. The city-parish wants to convert its fleet over time to zero-emission vehicles, although that could take years.
The Capital Area Transit System, Baker and Baton Rouge's bus system separate from the city-parish, already uses a handful of electric buses and has been expanding its fleet in recent months.
To accomplish the plans, the city-parish will need funding.
The process of applying for and receiving grants through the infrastructure law will take years. Metro Council approved a contract with consulting firm HNTB Corporation in June to help identify and apply for available grants.
Louisiana ranks 46th in the nation based on the market share of electric vehicles among all vehicles sold in 2019. Electric vehicles tend to cost a bit more than their gas-powered counterparts, and EV infrastructure remains scarce throughout most of the state.
Despite the small number of electric vehicles in Louisiana, the number is expected to grow and increase the amount of energy consumed by people across the state and country. The state Department of Transportation and Development consulted with energy utilities and regulators when creating the state electric vehicle plan, according to the document.
Energy experts and utility representatives across the country have said that the transition to electric vehicles will not happen overnight, and the energy grid will be able to continue to expand to meet the added demand.