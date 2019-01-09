NAPOLEONVILLE — A Napoleonville man traveling Wednesday morning on La. 70 in Assumption Parish struck two other vehicles after crossing the highway's center line and later died of his injuries at a Baton Rouge hospital, Louisiana State Police said.
Trey Hebert, 31, was driving a 1998 Chrysler Sebring westbound on La. 70 in the Belle Rose area when he crossed into the oncoming lane about 6:30 a.m. and struck an eastbound 2017 Chevrolet Silverado driven by Aaron Gros, 18, of Pierre Part, said State Trooper Jesse LaGrange, Troop C spokesman.
Hebert then struck a second vehicle in the eastbound lane, a 2016 Nissan Altima driven by Rayelyn Domingue, 21, also of Pierre Part, LaGrange said in a news release.
Both Hebert and Domingue were airlifted to Our Lady of the Lake Regional Medical Center, each with moderate injuries, LaGrange said.
However, Hebert's condition deteriorated and he was later pronounced dead by hospital staff, LaGrange said.
The third driver in the crash, Gros, had minor injuries and was taken to a Morgan City hospital in a private vehicle.
Drug use is suspected on the part of Hebert, who wasn't wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash, State Police said. A toxicology report is pending through the Jefferson Parish Coroner's Office.
Impairment isn't suspected for the other drivers, who were both restrained, but toxicology reports are pending through the State Police Crime Lab, LaGrange said.
Editor's note: An earlier version of this story quoted State Police saying Hebert's age is 40. The agency later corrected the age to 31.