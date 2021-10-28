Louisiana nursing home magnate Bob Dean has laid off nearly 1,000 employees as he awaits hearings that will determine whether he can reclaim the nursing home licenses that the state Department of Health revoked after finding widespread problems with how he evacuated residents to a warehouse for Hurricane Ida.

In notices of mass layoffs filed with the Louisiana Workforce Commission, administrators for Dean’s seven nursing homes wrote that LDH’s decision to take away their licenses meant that “the nursing homes are unable to operate for the foreseeable future and the decision had been made to lay off all, or substantially all, hourly employees effectively immediately.”

But they also wrote that they hope the layoffs — affecting at least 963 employees — will be short-term and that Dean will be able to rehire the workers if he gets back his licenses.

Action on Dean’s appeal process should start Monday. A panel of three judges with the state’s Division of Administrative Law has scheduled a prehearing telephone conference with attorneys for Dean and LDH.

Their agenda says they will discuss the “matters in controversy,” exchange documents, identify witnesses and determine whether they need to schedule a hearing.

The layoffs by facility include:

94 employees of Maison DeVille in Harvey

152 employees of Maison DeVille in Houma

137 employees of St. Elizabeth’s Caring in Jefferson Parish, which operated as West Jefferson Health Care Center

137 employees of Park Place in Jefferson Parish

158 employees of River Palms in New Orleans

178 employees of Maison Orleans in New Orleans

107 employees at South Lafourche Nursing and Rehab in Cutoff

The layoff notices were filed Sept. 14, and said they were effective as immediately as of Sept. 10.

As Ida approached, Dean evacuated 843 residents from his seven nursing homes to a warehouse he owned, where nurses and state inspectors described them living in filth and inhumane conditions. The evacuation infuriated relatives, who said that they did not even know their loved ones were being evacuated for the storm, let alone being sent en masse to a warehouse that partially flooded in the storm.

The Louisiana Department of Health had approved Dean’s evacuation plan to the warehouse ahead of time, but argued in his license revocation letters that Dean should have better communicated once conditions inside the warehouse deteriorated. Inspectors wrote that they saw frail nursing home residents lying in unchanged diapers while crying out for help, with some forced to sleep in wheelchairs instead of on mattresses, as trash piled up in the warehouse. They also said that Dean kicked them off the premises when they tried to inspect the warehouse after the storm.

After the LDH took over and moved the residents into other shelters, the state shut down Dean’s nursing homes, revoked his operating licenses and terminated his Medicaid provider agreements.

Dean, who has downplayed the crisis, almost immediately said he would appeal. The state’s Division of Administrative Law will oversee the process.

As of Thursday, 38 residents of Dean’s nursing homes who were evacuated to the warehouse for Hurricane Ida had died since the storm. Only five of those deaths have been classified as “storm-related” by coroners.

Dean has also been named as a defendant in at least 11 lawsuits over the evacuation.