Louisiana highway officials said Friday they might have to spend up to $5 million to repair the Sunshine Bridge and believe repairs made to a Florida span five years ago might offer clues on how to fix the Donaldson-area structure.
One week after a barge-mounted crane struck the span, the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development officials said they still don't know how long it will take for repairs.
"We are finalizing that, and will release it as soon as we have it," DOTD officials said in a statement Friday.
The bridge linking the east and west sides of Ascension Parish has been shut since Oct. 12 after a crane barge being pulled by a Marquette Transportation Co. towboat hit the bridge's southwest corner, mangling key supporting beams, or trusses.
DOTD officials have said the closure could last months, forcing thousands of commuters, 18-wheelers and cane trucks to travel miles out of their usual way on a daily basis.
The U.S. Coast Guard and National Transportation Safety Board are investigating the collision but have not yet issued a preliminary report or identified the pilot involved. Authorities have said the crane was in the "up" position at the time of the collision with Sunshine Bridge, which is at least 105 feet above the water.
Rodney Mallett, a DOTD spokesman, said crews may erect scaffolding as early as this weekend, but that what workers will have to do to rehabilitate the bridge still isn't known.
Mallett said DOTD officials have not settled on the final design and are looking at several bridge repair jobs. They said in a statement Friday that they were working with consultants who designed the repair of the John E. Mathews Bridge in Jacksonville, Fla., in 2013.
"Some of the consultants and contractors that worked on that repair are part of our team on this repair," the DOTD said in response to a set of questions from The Advocate.
Though the DOTD said the Sunshine Bridge repair would be "similar" to what engineers did to fix the Florida bridge, Mallett added Friday that the department was also looking at a separate bridge repair in Pennsylvania.
On Sept. 26, 2013, the USNS 1st Lt. Harry L. Martin hit the Mathews Bridge, forcing its complete closure for weeks. The U.S. Navy logistics and cargo vessel operated by civilians was being towed by tugboats at the time.
The 1.4-mile Mathews Bridge crosses the St. Johns River, linking Jacksonville's central core with its eastern shore and, at the time of the collision, carried 56,000 vehicles per day.
The ship's stern loading ramp was 6 feet higher than what the Navy and its contracted agent had told the private tow company, according to a later state lawsuit over the incident.
Like the Sunshine Bridge in Louisiana, the Mathews Bridge is a steel, cantilever truss bridge with the familiar cage-like superstructure designed to support the weight of the span. The Sunshine Bridge carries more than 20,000 vehicles in an average day.
The Navy ship's collision with the Mathews Bridge took out a metal support beams and cost around $4 million to repair, the lawsuit alleges. The suit was brought in September 2015 by that state's highway department to recoup its costs. The litigation was settled out of court in August 2017.
With many of staffers in the field after Hurricane Michael, Florida Department of Transportation officials were unable to provide many details this week about the bridge repair.
But Lindsey Brock III, one of the lawyers who handled Florida's lawsuit, said the damaged section of bridge had to be cut off and then a special patch piece of steel had to be created to replace the damaged section.
The new piece had more than 100 bolt holes that were drilled with lasers. Then the new steel beam was stretched, so its new bolt holes matched with those on the bridge and the beam could be attached, Brock said.
More than 1,000 special sensors were used to ensure the stretching process didn't damage the new beam. The matching process had a margin of error of less than a millimeter for each hole, Brock said.
Workers also rolled across the surface of the bridge on "belly crawlers," which were akin to what mechanics use to slide under cars, to check for cracks, Brock added.
Tracy Pace, a Florida transportation department regional spokeswoman, said the repair job took about five weeks to finish.