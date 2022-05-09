A driver accused of a fatal hit-and-run in Central two months ago turned himself into authorities Monday after detectives used a license plate reader to place his truck at the scene of the crash, police said.
Fifty-six-year-old Juan Carlos Ramirez, of Central, surrendered at the city police station around 11 a.m. Monday, Central Police Assistant Chief Cliff Ivey said. Ramirez faces potential negligent homicide and hit-and-run charges for the dusk crash that left 38-year-old Ryan Russell dead on March 11.
The deadly crash happened around 7:30 p.m. that night on Joor Road, police said at the time.
Witnesses told police they saw Russell standing in the center turn lane of the roadway retrieving items from the road that fallen out of the bed of his truck before Ramirez's vehicle allegedly struck him and sped away. Russell was pronounced dead at the scene.
Detectives later reviewed footage from a license plate-reading camera a short distance from the crash that showed a red, four-door pickup fleeing the scene, which police said Monday they traced to Ramirez.
Ivey said police organized Ramirez's surrender with his lawyers. A call to the Baton Rouge firm representing him, Rozas and Associates, was not immediately returned.
Ivey said he and Central Police Chief Roger Corcoran are grateful for assistance in the investigation from the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office, the Baton Rouge Police Department Traffic Homicide Unit and Louisiana State Police.
Corcoran has long advocated for the license plate reader technology, which works by scanning license plates and running them through a national database, allowing law enforcement agencies to compare plate numbers against those of stolen cars or cars driven by people suspected to be involved in criminal activities.
The cameras, priced at $2,500 each, are used to detect cars believed to be involved in felonies, not misdemeanors, he said last month, adding that they operate similarly to the plate readers officers use from their vehicles.