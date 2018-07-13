The Louisiana Department of Agriculture and Forestry on Friday identified a pest that has showed up in the state and attacks certain crops, primarily sugar cane, soybeans and sweet potatoes.
State officials in a news release said the root-knot nematode, or Meloidogyne enterolobii, is a microscopic worm that reproduces rapidly and was recently identified in Morehouse Parish.
The state's Agriculture Department was notified of its presence here by the LSU Agriculture Center. AgCenter officials believe the worm somehow migrated into Louisiana from North Carolina, where it was identified in 2011.
"Symptoms will start to show up on the plant such as wilting, discoloration or it even dies," the Louisiana Department of Agriculture and Forestry Press Secretary Veronica Mosgrove said about signs of a root-knot nematode infestation. "Farmers should call the LDAF Agriculture and Environmental Science division or LSU AgCenter. There are pesticides that can be used, but it is a pest that is hard to control. Preventative measures to take would include being very cautious about where you are getting your seed sources for whatever crop you are planting."
LDAF Commissioner Mike Strain added that the nematode is often transported by equipment and urged farmers to clean off soil from farming tools and equipment, including tires and footwear, while moving around from field to field.
Strain said that's "one of the best ways to reduce the spread of this nematode."
According to 2017 data from the LSU AgCenter, there are more than 430 major sugarcane producers in the state, 2,346 soybean producers and 47 major producers of sweet potatoes. Sugarcane is a nearly $1 billion industry in Louisiana with the values of soybean and sweet potatoes sitting at $798.2 million and $92.6 million, respectively.
The AgCenter will begin a statewide nematode survey to determine if the pest is in other areas of the state.
Anyone who suspects the pest has invaded their crops is asked to call LDAF at (225) 952-8100.