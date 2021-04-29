The Knock Knock Children's Museum on Dalrymple Drive in Baton Rouge will reopen to the public sometime in June — making it the first children's museum in the state to fully reopen with tactile and hands-on exhibits — after getting the approval of the state Fire Marshal's Office and the Louisiana Department of Health.
"We are very excited," Jimmy Frederick, the museum's director of marketing and communications, said Thursday. "We've been closed 410 days, since March 14, 2020."
He said the museum could have possibly reopened earlier without the tactile and hands-on experience, "but then it's not a children's museum."
"The whole point of Knock Knock is to have children play in our learning zones," Frederick said. But he said that wasn't possible under previous state guidelines.
"Just looking at Legos is no fun," he said.
The museum will announce the exact date of the June reopening soon, Frederick said.
The museum's comprehensive safety plan is being used as a model for other children's museums in the state, he said.
“We have been developing detailed reopening plans for months," Executive Director Peter Claffey said in a statement Thursday.
Knock Knock’s newly approved COVID safety protocols include extensive new cleaning procedures, visitor entry and exit protocols, and modifying some "learning zones" to ensure the safest experience possible, the museum said.
Under the new protocols:
- All visitors will be required to purchase tickets online due to capacity limitations.
- Registrations will be limited to a pre-set number on a first-come, first-served basis.
- Members will register for a timed visitation at no cost through the museum's online registration platform.
The museum will be following all state guidelines regarding wearing masks and other COVID requirements, and hand sanitizing stations have been added throughout the museum.
Each of the museum's learning zones will also have a capacity sign indicating the maximum number of people allowed so social distancing can be maintained.