Behind the phrase "infant mortality rate" is its definition. It's the rate of children who die before their first birthday. And in Louisiana, that rate is higher than that of the country's.
And in East Baton Rouge Parish, that rate is higher than the state's.
Last year, alone, 462 infants under the age of 1 died in Louisiana. Fifty-nine of those died in East Baton Rouge Parish.
"That's enough kids to fill three kindergarten classes," Rochelle Littleton, program director with Family Road of Greater Baton Rouge, said at an event Wednesday for national Infant Mortality Awareness Month.
"We want to pray for and ensure that every baby can take their first step, that they can say their first word, that they can graduate from school and have their own family one day," said Dena Christy, chief executive officer of Family Road.
"Every baby deserves a healthy start," she said at the event hosted by the nonprofit at the main library on Goodwood Boulevard and with Baton Rouge Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broom and Dana Hunter, executive director of the Governor's Office Children's Cabinet, in attendance.
Christy also announced a $4.87 million, five-year grant that Family Road received from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services to continue its work for infant health. Family Road, founded in 1998, has received such grants from the federal agency for the last 18 years, she said.
The funds have gone to the nonprofit's "Healthy Start" program, which offers free services to expectant mothers and fathers-to-be in East Baton Rouge Parish.
The program provides case management with one-on-one visits with parents-to-be at their homes or elsewhere, providing support and information. The staff follows the family until the baby is 18 months old, offering parenting and child development education, well-baby care and immunizations.
Healthy Start also provides services before pregnancy, such as family planning and nutritional education, as well as job training resources.
Hunter, with the governor's office, said she and her husband had come through Family Road 21 years ago, when at the age of 18 she was pregnant with their first child. Her husband was 19.
"I remember how helpful it was," said Hunter, who added that their two older children are now students at LSU and their two younger ones are at Lee High.
"Every family does not have family support," she said. "The information and work you do is vital to our community. We say, thank you. I say 'thank you.'"
According to a report from the Louisiana Child Death Review Panel, a body that reports to the legislature, the U.S. saw an infant mortality rate of 5.9 deaths per 1,000 live births, over the years 2013-15.
In that same period, Louisiana's rate of infant deaths per 1,000 live births was 8.1, placing it third in the country for infant mortality.
In East Baton Rouge Parish, the rate of infant mortality for the years 2013-15 was even higher, with an overall rate of 12.8 deaths per 1,000 live births.
Among the causes of infant deaths are birth defects, sudden infant death syndrome, lack of prenatal care for the mother, and low birth weight, Littleton said.
That figure of infant deaths per 1,000 live births in East Baton Rouge Parish breaks down differently along race lines: blacks, 17; Hispanics, 15; whites, 5.7.
"One of the most important initiatives has to be eliminating health disparities," Christy said.
At Wednesday's event, proud parents Orlandria Simmons and Tshona Carter had brought their daughter, five-month-old Haiden Carter, and were planning to stay afterward for a class Family Road would be giving on car seat safety.
The couple began attending Family Road classes while she was expecting and "have been going ever since" to the programs available there for families, Simmons said.
"Any time we need them, they're there," she said.
To contact Family Road of Greater Baton Rouge, call (225) 201-8888 or visit its website at familyroadgbr.org.