People looking to adopt a cat or dog from the East Baton Rouge animal shelter can do so at zero cost this week, thanks to a national grant program called "Empty the Shelters."
From May 2 through May 8, the local shelter, Capital Animal Alliance on Gourrier Avenue near LSU, will waive its adoption fees, which normally range from $50 to $200. As always, the animals will go to their new homes vaccinated, spayed or neutered and microchipped.
The adoption process will still begin with a sit-down conversation between CAA staff and people looking to adopt, said Jillian Sergio, the executive director of Companion Animal Alliance.
"It's very conversation based," she said of the adoption process. "We want to make sure it's a good fit."
"If they're looking for a jogging partner, for example, we can say, 'We know a dog that would be great,'" Sergio said.
Empty the Shelters has come to the Baton Rouge shelter before, and it's especially looked-for now.
The shelter, established in 2010, has seen increasing numbers of animals in recent years. That has stretched its resources, which include foster families who take in pets until their adoptions and the use of pop-up kennels, alongside the shelter's permanent ones. The shelter also transports animals to out-of-state organizations, for adoptions.
"We're up to an average of 25 animals coming in on any particular day," Sergio said.
Early spring isn't typically a shelter's busiest season, said Sergio, who believes the pandemic is behind the uptick in numbers of animals.
"A lot of people lost their jobs, lost family members; they may have had to move," she said.
Animal shelter spay and neuter programs were also affected in the early months of the pandemic in 2020, Sergio said.
"Everybody had to put a pause on that. For six months we were open only for emergencies," she said.
Companion Animal Alliance took in 2,160 total animals of all types over the first four months of 2016. By comparison, a total of 2,528 animals were brought to CAA over the first four months of 2021.
So far this year, that number has gone to 3,044, an almost 41 percent increase over 2019.
Dogs make up the biggest part of the increase, Sergio said.
"I have 177 dog kennels in the building, and we have 276 dogs in the building now" using pop-up kennels, she said.
"Right now, we're euthanizing for space," Sergio said. "This is a dire state that we haven't been in for several years."
To combat the situation, the shelter transports animals to out-of-state organizations, where homes are waiting, once or twice a month, when resources allow. The transports are expensive — animals must be made medically ready all at the same time, and there is staff and gas to pay for, Sergio said.
The shelter has 191 animals in foster care, waiting for their permanent homes.
And, said Sergio, "We do multiple special fees and waived fees events throughout the year."
"We do a lot of adoptions," she said. "So far this year, we have adopted out 1,010 animals."
She and her staff hope more will find their forever homes in this week's "Empty the Shelters" event.
"If people are looking for a pet, this is the perfect time to get one," Sergio said.
Brittany Schlacter, public relations specialist with the Michigan-based Bissell Pet Foundation, which began the "Empty the Shelters" program in 2016, said it provides grants of $100 per dog and $50 per cat to participating shelters to cover the medical costs in the adoption process.
The program has been brought to more than 270 shelters in 45 states and Canada since it began, she said, helping more than 83,000 pets find homes.
Other Louisiana animal shelters will also see an Empty the Shelters event from May 2 to May 8, with waived or greatly reduced adoption fees. They include:
- Northshore Humane Society
- Ouachita Parish Animal Shelter
- Rescue Alliance
- CATNIP Foundation At Big Sky Ranch
- St. Tammany Parish Department of Animal Services
- Louisiana SPCA
- Iberia Parish Rabies Control
- Pointe Coupee Parish Animal Services