Two men were killed in a head-on crash on LA 1 in Assumption Parish on Tuesday, according to Louisiana State Police.
Troopers with Troop C began investigating a deadly crash reported on LA 1 near LA 1011 at around 3 p.m.
Donald Jones, 31, and Tyrone Clark, 46, both of Thibodaux, died in the crash, LSP stated in a news release.
Jones was traveling north on LA 1 in a 2021 Chevrolet Malibu. He crossed the center line and struck a Toyota Tundra that was traveling southbound on LA 1.
Jones was transported to a local hospital, where he later died, according to LSP.
Clark was pronounced deceased on scene. LSP did not say if Clark was in either vehicle when the deadly crash happened.
The driver of the Tundra suffered moderate injuries and was sent to a hospital.
It's unknown if impairment was a factor in the crash and toxicology reports are pending.
Speed is not a suspected factor either and all three occupants were restrained during the crash. This crash remains under investigation.
Troop C reported investigating 10 fatal crashes resulting in 13 deaths in 2021.