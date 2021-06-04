Louisiana's statewide summer reading program will have animals as its theme.
The program "Tails and Tales" is intended to give residents an opportunity to access the state's public libraries, and for youth it should combat summer "learning loss," when students can lose skills acquired during the school year. Youth who read during the summer can go back to school with greater reading skills.
Last summer, Louisiana libraries had to find new ways to offer the reading program to Louisiana residents because of the pandemic. This year, libraries will offer in-person and virtual activities.
“Librarians across the state rallied to provide digital content in lieu of their original plans last summer. It was an incredible learning experience that resulted in finding new ways to reach and interact with our citizens,” State Librarian Rebecca Hamilton said. “Their dedication will ensure that the summer reading program will continue to be as successful as it has been the last 38 years.”
The State Library of Louisiana belongs to the Collaborative Summer Library Program, a national cooperative.
For information, visit www.state.lib.la.us