VACHERIE - A motorcyclist died in a crash Wednesday morning in St. James Parish, when a car turned left in front of him, State Police said.
Jason Lee, 39, of Pearl River was traveling north on La. 3127 on his motorcycle, when Brent Molaison, 35, of Thibodaux, who was traveling south on the highway, began to make a left turn onto La. 3213 in front of Lee, Trooper Jesse LaGrange, spokesperson for State Police Troop C, said.
Lee struck the passenger side of Molaison's car and was thrown from his motorcyle. He was pronounced dead at the scene by the St. James Parish Coroner's Office, State Police said.
LaGrange said that Molaison was found at fault for failure to yield.
The crash victim was wearing an approved helmet, State Police said. Molaison, who was wearing a seatbelt, sustained moderate injuries and was transported to a nearby hospital for treatment.
It's not known at this time if impairment was a factor in the crash. Standard toxicology reports are pending on both drivers, State Police said.