After more than 50 years in Baton Rouge, organizers of the annual Greater Baton Rouge State Fair are packing up and moving the attraction to Ascension Parish, citing a major construction project taking place this year at its regular location as the reason why.
But given the comments State Fair Chairman Cliff Barton made Monday when asked if the fair's relocation this year to the Lamar-Dixon Expo Center in Gonzales is a permanent one, it seems like Ascension Parish is will serve as the fair's home going forward.
"I never say never to anything," Barton said. "We'll see. If it works down here, I think we've found a new home."
Since 1973, the 57-year-old fair has taken place at BREC's Airline Highway Park/State Fairgrounds every year except following Hurricane Katrina in 2005 and during the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020. Before it's move to Airline Highway Park, it was held at the northeastern corner of Airline Highway and Florida Boulevard, where Cortana Mall once stood until the mall was demolished to make way for an Amazon center.
The park and fairgrounds along Airline Highway cannot host the event this year because the city-parish's parks and recreation system is kicking off what is expected to be a multi-phased facelift of the more-than-100-acre site, which when complete will no longer serve as the ideal setting for the fair's needs.
Reed Richard, assistant superintendent of recreation programs and facilities, said the first phase of the property's renovation was supposed to begin this fall but will most likely begin in at the start of 2023.
According to plans previously released by BREC, upgrades will include a FEMA-funded recreation center that can serve as an emergency shelter, walking trails, splash pads and educational classrooms for kids as well as a boathouse launch, nature center and kayak launch.
"The Master Plan I saw, the facilities and features that are going to be there do not compare to what we have down here," Barton said Monday at a news conference at Lamar-Dixon.
The biggest concern with the move will obviously be traffic.
Barton said organizers are working with local law enforcement agencies on preliminary plans but is asking the public for patience since things will be "a little messed up" this first year.
"But each year, it will get better and better and we're going to work it out," he said.
Parish and city officials are welcoming the event, viewing it as a major economic boost for their region. And as opportunity for the fair's growth given the resources that will be available now at Lamar-Dixon.
"It's going to be a task, from the law enforcement and traffic standpoint, we know it'll be one hell of a task," said Gonzales Mayor Barney Arceneaux. "But can we do it? Yes. I have all the faith in the world."