Early voting begins Saturday and goes through Feb. 16, excluding Sunday, for the Feb. 23 special election. The ballot includes races for state representatives.

D = Democrat

R = Republican

I = Independent 

State Representative

DISTRICT 18

(Iberville, Pointe Coupee, West Baton Rouge and West Feliciana)

NaTashia Carter Benoit, D

Tammi G. Fabre, R

Jason Lee Fowler Jr., R

Jeremy S. LaCombe, D

Bill Spencer, D

Gary "Sprout" Spillman, D

DISTRICT 62

(East Baton Rouge, East Feliciana and West Feliciana)

Roy Daryl Adams, I

Dennis Aucoin, R

Jerel Giarrusso, D

Tarries Greenup, D

Jonathan Loveall, D

