Early voting begins Saturday and goes through Feb. 16, excluding Sunday, for the Feb. 23 special election. The ballot includes races for state representatives.
D = Democrat
R = Republican
I = Independent
State Representative
DISTRICT 18
(Iberville, Pointe Coupee, West Baton Rouge and West Feliciana)
NaTashia Carter Benoit, D
Tammi G. Fabre, R
Jason Lee Fowler Jr., R
Jeremy S. LaCombe, D
Bill Spencer, D
Gary "Sprout" Spillman, D
DISTRICT 62
(East Baton Rouge, East Feliciana and West Feliciana)
Roy Daryl Adams, I
Dennis Aucoin, R
Jerel Giarrusso, D
Tarries Greenup, D
Jonathan Loveall, D