The East Baton Rouge Coroner's Office is asking for the public's help in identifying a man who died Sunday when a vehicle struck the bicycle he was riding.
The crash happened on Airline Highway near its intersection with Prescott Road, the Coroner's Office said in a statement Monday.
The bicyclist was riding a purple, cruiser-type bicycle. The victim of the crash is a Black man, who has several distinctive tattoos, including the words "Live," on his right arm, and "Strong" on his left arm, the Coroner's Office said.
The crash victim also has a tattoo of a large clock, with Roman numerals, on his left shoulder, and a tattoo of praying hands on the left side of his neck.
A tattoo of a fleur-de-lis, with “Who Dat,” is on his left arm, and a smaller tattoo of a musical note is on his left hand, near his thumb.
The Baton Rouge Police Department Traffic Homicide Unit is investigating the crash, along with the Coroner's Office.
Anyone with information on the identity of the crash victim is asked to contact the East Baton Rouge Parish Coroner’s Office at (225) 389‐3047.