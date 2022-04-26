The contract for Baton Rouge's solid waste and recycling contractor, Republic Services, is set to expire in 10 months, just as the company appears to have turned a corner in addressing years of complaints over shoddy residential service.
The city-parish announced Tuesday that it is accepting proposals from contractors to provide solid waste and recycling collection services starting next year. That doesn't mean East Baton Rouge is ready to move on from Republic, city-parish spokesman Mark Armstrong said, just that other companies will have a chance to compete.
"We're just following state law here," Armstrong said. "We expect that we'll get bids, and we'll pick the best one."
Republic had been plagued by a high number of 311 calls that the company missed pickups, dumped garbage on the street and partially emptied trash cans since its five-year contract with the city-parish began in early 2018. But the company's quarterly report to Metro Council on April 13 painted a much rosier picture.
“We haven’t had any major issues this year, which is a fantastic improvement over last year," said Richard Speer, director of Environmental Services.
Monthly 311 complaints about Republic's services were nearly a third of the expected 1,400 per month during the first quarter of 2022, he said.
Republic General Manager Sharon Mann said the improvement stems from the company's efforts to get more trucks and hire more drivers. Increases in waste brought on by changes in personal habits during the pandemic paired with waves of COVID-19 cases that sickened drivers, causing staffing shortages that hampered collection efforts in 2020 and 2021.
“It’s amazing what trucks and people can do when you do that," Mann told the council. "I’ve got drivers walking around in the day now, and I'm good with it because they’re there if we need them."
Republic has also found success with educating residents on how to properly separate trash, woody waste and recycling and place them on the curb to prevent confusion, Mann said.
Council members applauded the turnaround.
"Anecdotally, I've seen in my district that the service has drastically improved," Councilman Dwight Hudson said. "It’s so refreshing to see the data pans that out as well. I’m really excited about it and that your service is back on track."
The troubles with Republic weren't all pandemic-related.
More than 11,000 calls about missed garbage service and another 4,000 regarding missed recycling passes were logged by 311 in 2018.
The city-parish considered opting out of its contract with Republic in 2019 over complaints of poor service. After being publicly called out by the Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome in July 2019, the company announced it was spending $1.8 million to update its fleet and hire more workers.
Republic's contract with the city-parish expires Feb. 28, 2023. Officials say a new contract for a waste and recycling services company will begin March 1, 2023.