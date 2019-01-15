Neighboring parishes engaged in a lawsuit over a proposed levee are expected to enter an agreement that would allow engineering work to continue while halting construction until there is consensus.

Livingston Parish President Layton Ricks said he expects to sign the accord with Ascension Parish over the Laurel Ridge Levee in the next few days.

"The understanding is there will be no construction until all parties are satisfied, and if the parties are not satisfied, the lawsuit will move forward in court,” Ricks said in an interview Tuesday.

Satisfaction would mean that Livingston officials determine there would be no adverse effect from the $24 million levee extension, or mitigation projects have been funded and implemented, Ricks said.

The agreement would not stipulate a specific mitigation solution, he said.

The agreement is the first step toward a wider pact forthcoming among Livingston, Ascension and East Baton Rouge parishes that would restrict drainage projects that risk dumping water on each other, Ricks said.

Ricks said the tri-parish consensus came amid a meeting before the holidays with the three parish presidents and U.S. Rep. Garret Graves, R-Baton Rouge, discussing how they could work together to apply for part of the $1.4 billion in federal flood control funding recently approved for Louisiana.

The East Ascension drainage board gave Parish President Kenny Matassa authority to sign what appeared to be the Laurel Ridge Levee memorandum on Monday night after a 15-minute closed session about the levee lawsuit.

Ascension Parish councilman Randy Clouatre, the drainage board vice-chairman, said the board in the motion is giving Matassa the authority “to execute any and all documents between the relevant parties to move the project forward on the Laurel Ridge Levee.”

The Pontchartrain Levee District, which is a partner in the $24 million levee extension and has also been sued by Livingston, is expected to hear more details on the agreement Tuesday night in Lutcher.

Ascension Parish has proposed digging under La. 22 in the Acy area near the Amite River Diversion Canal to mitigate the effect of the levee and also to improve Ascension’s drainage in the Amite River Basin. The parish would create new channels under the highway that would ferry flood water. La. 22 would cross the new canals with nearly three-quarters of mile of new bridges.

Ascension Parish officials have maintained that La. 22, which is on a man-made elevated earthen berm, serves as a kind of dam, holding up and rerouting floodwater from the north. The new channels would allow the water to continue moving south.

Ascension’s engineers say their modeling shows the new channels would greatly reduce, though not completely eliminate, the flood effects from the levee’s construction. Port Vincent would see no impact, Ascension engineers say.

The La. 22 changes would also require rerouting part of the Laurel Ridge Levee.

Those changes would be part of an overall $186 million plan, financed with $1.2 billion expected from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, to do the Laurel Ridge levee extension and additional work to the more southerly protection levees for Ascension's Marvin J. Braud Pumping Station.