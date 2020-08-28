Louisiana is in line to receive another $14 million in federal highway funding and a congressman is recommending how the state should use it.
Rep. Garret Graves, R-Baton Rouge, called the money "lagniappe funds" available to address traffic problems. In a letter to state highways director Shawn Wilson, he suggested that Louisiana apply money toward projects that would support a new Mississippi River bridge near Baton Rouge, elevating La. 1 between Leeville and Golden Meadow and completing the Pecue Lane interchange with Interstate 10 in East Baton Rouge Parish.
He noted that as Hurricane Laura approached Louisiana on Wednesday, portions of La. 1 south of Golden Meadow were covered with water.
“With some of the worst traffic in the country, these additional federal transportation funds for Louisiana can be invested in a number of our bottleneck roads and transportation priorities," Graves said in a statement.
The money is to be made available from the next version of the Federal Highway Administration under the FAST Act, shorthand for Fixing America's Surface Transportation. The current funding plan expires at the end of next month.
Money was previously made available for an exit at Terrace Street that relieves pressure at the I-10 and I-110 interchange, the Pecue interchange and widening I-10 from Highland Road to Prairieville, among others.
Graves suggested the state dedicate the money toward using La. 30 as an eastern approach to a new bridge over the Mississippi River, and along La. 1 on the west side, including using money for design work and environmental assessments, in addition to his recommendations for the Leeville-Golden Meadow highway and Pecue Lane.
The Leeville to Golden Meadow portion of La. 1 was recently targeted in a $135 million federal grant. The Pecue Lane interchange has received $80.6 million.
Graves is a member of the House Transportation & Infrastructure Committee.