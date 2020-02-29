A more than $700,000 contract for a software management system related to Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome's MovEBR roads improvement plan has raised the eyebrows of a few Metro Council members who have said the administration hasn't done a good enough job of justifying the need for such a big expense.

Officials with Broome's administration claim the software system will give them a more efficient way to track and sort the various paperwork involved with the more than 70 projects included in the nearly $1 billion, voter-approved infrastructure and community enhancements plan.

The sophisticated system will also help provide a better way for the public to keep tabs on how their dedicated tax dollars are being spent, they say.

But before council members will sign off on the proposed agreement, they first want to know whether there were cheaper options available, if and what are the future costs associated with maintaining the software over the projected 15-year implementation of the MovEBR projects and who'll own the licenses of the system: the city-parish or the private firm overseeing the ambitious plan.

"Everything is just vague," Council Pro Tem Scott Wilson said about the proposed agreement.

According to the one-page memo council members received last week, the proposed agreement is a supplement to the city-parish's contract with Stantec, the management firm handling oversight and implementation of approximately $312.6 million worth of projects designated as community enhancement/corridor improvements.

The agreement is capped at $779,880 and states the money will pay for software to a program management information system that allows the firm to "monitor schedules, cash flow, correspondence, plans, invoice tracking, progress reports and other documents" related to MovEBR.

No other information was provided in the memo.

Wilson championed council's decision to table the item until Metro Council's meeting next month after members of the mayor's administration did not clearly answer the bevy of questions they brought up during the item's discussion.

"I don't understand why we're doing this software system," Wilson said in an interview a day later. "Why is this $779,000? That's a big price tag and not a whole lot of information being given about it."

Councilwoman Donna Collins-Lewis agreed, adding she suspects the city-parish will incur annual costs to maintain the software system given how frequently technology is upgraded these days.

The councilwoman is also confused about who'll own the software since Stantec is designated as the operators of the software in the memo they've received.

"I can't understand how the company didn't have the software already to manage the program," she said. "They're already in the business of managing these types of projects. And will the software package be ours exclusively?"

Councilman Dwight Hudson had questions of his own too. He wondered why the city-parish didn't solicit bid proposals for the software, which he thinks could have netted cheaper results.

"That's something that could vary from vendor to vendor," Hudson said.

Fred Raiford, the city-parish's director of transportation and development, is meeting with council members soon before council revisits it at its March 11 meeting. Raiford was on vacation and couldn't attend last week's meeting.

Given the amount of money involved, Raiford understands the concern from council members but defended the need and purpose of the software.

"With the size of the (MovEBR) program, the number of contracts we'll have with engineering and construction, we want to have a program system that can track everything and make sure we're doing all the things necessary to fulfill our commitments to the public," he said.

Raiford said the software system the city-parish currently has and used for the Green Light Plan, the wide-scale roads improvement plan that was passed during the previous administration, can't handle the workload and provide the transparency Broome has promised voters with MovEBR.

The city-parish will own the software after the projects are completed, Raiford added. And any future costs associated with its continued use will lessen as time goes on and projects are completed, he said.

"We're not trying to hide anything from anybody," Raiford said. "We feel this is the management software that will fit our needs to manage MovEBR efficiently and successfully."