It's been an interesting week in LSU athletics: The Tigers upset unbeaten Georgia in stunning fashion; a five-word chant has again caught on like wildfire; and field-storming cost $100,000.

Now, there's a mysterious bearded man, wearing what appears to be a homemade LSU Golden Girls uniform and taking glamour shots at some of the Tigers' most storied landmarks.

LSU's AD pleads 'keep it clean' after vulgar 'Neck' chant makes comeback LSU athletic director Joe Alleva asked Tiger fans to "keep it clean" in an open letter released by the athletic department Thursday afternoon.

It's unclear who the man is, but he appears to be having a Louisiana-sized good time as he posed for photos alongside and atop the Tiger statue outside Mike VII's enclosure, then he threw up the "L" with Tiger Stadium in the background.

"Who is this?" A Facebook user asked, posting the photos. "More importantly, who did you lose a bet to?"

He said he found the photos scrolling through a the Baton Rouge subreddit, in which he was described as the LSU 'Golden Boy.'

Several commenters came to the conclusion that the star in the making was a Georgia fan who had lost a bet on the outcome of the game.

Others were not as thrilled, saying things along the lines of "I can't unsee this," and "SMH."

One comment tagged a New Orleans Realtor bearing a strong resemblance to the bearded man in the photos, but he confirmed to The Advocate he was not the man in the photos.

'Neck,' complete with vulgar LSU chant, turns up at Baton Rouge high school volleyball game LSU students brought back a vulgar chant last weekend, and Baton Rouge high school students followed suit from the stands of a volleyball game.