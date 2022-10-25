A new executive director is coming to the USS Kidd Veterans Museum.
Rosehn Gipe, who joined the museum in October 2019 and led it through the pandemic, will be replaced by Navy veteran and aerospace engineer Parks Stephenson, according to the museum.
Stephenson plans to continue the ship's restoration to its World War II appearance and install new technology to the museum's exhibits in order to make them more interactive, according to a news release.
Stephenson first encountered the USS Kidd when studying the vessel as he prepared to take part in deep-sea dives last April to explore the Kidd's sunken sister ship, the USS Johnston.