The coronavirus pandemic has created a shortage of fireworks, leaving some firework stands with too little supply as they face what could be record business ahead of New Year’s Eve.
Travis Bercegeay, 63, is relying heavily on his 52 years of experience selling the multicolored explosives that light up the night sky in celebration of the new year. Many of his normal suppliers’ stocks have run dry due to issues with the supply chain.
“I would think if somebody is starting new in the business, they’d probably be nervous,” said Bercegeay, the owner of Bluehouse Fireworks in Gonzales.
Firework imports from China — which supplies much of the world’s fireworks — have slowed amid the pandemic, a problem intensified by increased sales over the Fourth of July that drained the supplies of many U.S. warehouses from which fireworks are distributed, Bercegeay said.
“What helped cause the shortage is this Fourth of July because everybody sold out. All the warehouses weren’t expecting it. All the warehouses were empty to start with,” Bercegeay said.
The shortage has left Bercegeay searching far and wide for some of his most popular items, like the satellite missiles. He said he’s calling on his many contacts made over decades in the business to fulfill the orders of his customers.
Bercegeay runs Bluehouse Fireworks with his wife, T.K. Bercegeay, 59, who said even the ordering habits of their customers have changed amid the pandemic.
With many city firework shows canceled in order to prevent gatherings of large crowds, many of their normal customers are buying in bulk to supply neighborhood firework shows.
“We’ve got customers that normally come in and only buy so much, now they’re doubling it,” she said. “It’s slow as far as people-wise, but they’re buying more.”
Cliff Zylks, a Walker resident and regular customer of Bluehouse Fireworks, said he had doubled his normal firework purchase so he could give his family their own firework show to make up for the canceled events.
“This year we’re going to spend time as a family and have all the grandbabies, but make sure we’re all outside so everybody can be safe,” Zylks said.
Zylks said he spent roughly $400 on the fireworks at the Bercegeay’s shop, loading the bed of his pickup with his ammunition.
“We’re ready,” Zylks said. “This is going to be our big night.”
The Bercegeays' customers regularly tell them they’re celebrating the end of 2020 just as much as they’re celebrating the arrival of 2021. Zylks said he was no different.
“I’m ready to explode some stuff. I’m ready to send this year away and welcome in the new year,” Zylks said.