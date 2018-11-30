Early weekend risers in the Mississippi River parishes will be rewarded Saturday with a morning opening of two lanes on the shuttered Sunshine Bridge.

State highway officials said Friday that the bridge near Donaldsonville will reopen at 7 a.m. Saturday after a month and a half closure.

The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development announced Thursday that two lanes of the four-lane bridge would reopen two weeks earlier than expected after a key weight-bearing beam had been replaced this week.

The bridge in St. James Parish, which is also a critical ink for Ascension Parish and normally handles nearly 25,000 vehicles per day, was shut Oct. 12 after it was hit and seriously damaged by a crane barge.

The Marquette Transportation towboat Kristin Alexis was pushing the barge upriver at the time. The U.S. Coast Guard and National Transportation Safety Board are investigating the crash.

Even with the reopening, repairs still continue on the bridge 24 hours per day and aren't expected to be finished until January.