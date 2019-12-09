Anybody illegally dumping tires in East Baton Rouge Parish could soon find themselves caught on camera — and that camera might give them a warning on the spot.

“Stop. This is a restricted area and your photograph was just taken,” the camera could announce. “We will use it to prosecute you. Leave the area now.”

These cameras will monitor more than a dozen tire dumping "hot spots" across the Parish. It's part of a push to reduce blight and limit mosquito breeding.

The city-parish has already bought 16 cameras — costing around $1,500 each — and is set to have three to five installed by the end of the week. The mayor’s office is exploring potential grants to purchase even more.

The gray, solar powered, shoe-box-sized devices are motion activated and equipped with infrared capabilities, allowing them to operate in total darkness.

They also include speakers that can broadcast customizable voice messages when a photo is taken.

That feature may be disabled in the early stages of the program as the city-parish attempts to collect data more discreetly in testing the cameras, according Mark Armstrong, the mayor’s spokesperson.

Since May 2012, parish government has received 889 reports of dumped tires. Of those, 279 — almost a third — were reported in District 10, in parts of North and Old South Baton Rouge. That is where many of the cameras will likely be placed, though Armstrong said at least one camera will be located in each of the twelve council districts.

WHERE TIRES ARE BEING DUMPED: Click here to view a map of reports.

Kyle Huffstickler, the parish’s director of maintenance, said he suspects most of the dumped tires come from commercial vendors and individuals outside of the “hot spot” neighborhoods, not from the residents who live there.

The punishment for dumping tires varies. The strictest punishments are up to $25,000 per violation and one year in prison.

The pilot program comes as Metro Council members debate a proposed tire-shredding facility on Mosquito and Abatement Control property in North Baton Rouge.

Councilwoman Chauna Banks, whose district would house the shredder, has argued it should be located elsewhere, given that her predominantly black, low-income district is already host to a wastewater treatment facility and the Ronaldson Field Landifll.

Banks is set to introduce an item at Wednesday's Metro Council meeting that would rescind a previously approved cooperative endeavor agreement with a private firm to operate the shredder.

Others, including Councilman Matt Watson, argue that these discussions should have occurred months ago and that there are few other feasible locations for the facility.

Tire-shredder topic reemerges at Baton Rouge Metro Council -- and there's more to come The location of a long-discussed tire shredding facility remains in flux for the city-parish, with one East Baton Rouge Parish Metro Council m…

Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome said Friday that her administration would move forward with the bid process to purchase the shredder, even with its eventual location in limbo.

The shredder will be funded through a $607,000 federal grant from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention aimed at tamping down on mosquito populations that breed in abandoned tires.