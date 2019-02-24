Can we get an updated status on the Picardy-Perkins Connector. Rumors are it will involve a roundabout instead of red light. Who can we call for specific information? My business will be greatly affected by this and would like some kind of timeline verification. The website is not updated.

Fred Raiford, city-parish director of transportation and drainage, tells us: "The Picardy-Perkins Connector project is still moving forward. Not sure where the rumors of a roundabout are coming from but that is not the case. The intersection where Picardy ties into Perkins Road will be a signalized intersection. The signal that is currently located between Bluebonnet Boulevard and the proposed new intersection will be removed to this new intersection. We do not have any roundabouts plan on this project.

"Not sure why the website is not up but I'll check on it. I do know that this project and any others that were included in the Green Light Program have been included in the MovEBR program recently approved by the voters of this parish. We would hope this project will be out under construction sometimes this year."

By the way, you can check out the website at movebr.net.

Signal engineer alert

The traffic light at the intersection of Central Thruway at Florida Boulevard needs evaluation; the traffic southbound on the Thruway usually backs up past South Choctaw, needing three cycles to get through it. There seems to be far less traffic on Florida versus the Thruway. Help us!

Ingolf Partenheimer, the city-parish's chief traffic engineer, says, "We will have our signal engineers look at this location."