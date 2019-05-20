NAPOLEONVILLE — Assumption Parish sheriff's deputies have arrested a 39-year-old man accused of chasing a teen with a knife as the youth was arriving at a bus stop.
Witness reported seeing Jason M. Oncale with a knife in his hand as he pursued the 14-year-old boy on Friday in the Owens Street area of Napoleonville, deputies said in a statement Monday.
Deputies found Oncale, 1118 La. 3185, Thibodaux, later south of Napoleonville and arrested him Friday on a single count of aggravated assault with a dangerous weapon, a statement says.
Deputies said the boy was not injured and have not determined a motive for the alleged attack.
Oncale was released Saturday on bail of $5,000, deputies said.