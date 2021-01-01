This year's Tournament of Roses parade wasn't much of a parade, but the Southern University Human Jukebox still marched on to television screens around the country to perform for the event.
Appearing from Southern's A.W. Mumford Stadium, the marching band gave a minute-and-a-half long performance for the virtual parade featuring masks, music and the Dancing Dolls.
The band marched in the 5-mile parade last year, but the event was cancelled for 2021 for the first time in 75 years amid the coronavirus pandemic.
Last year, the band was named the "Most Ground Shaking Marching Band" of the 2020 parade, which is typically held in Pasadena, Calif. before the Rose Bowl game.
Whew! We sure got our workout while watching that ELECTRIFYING performance by @SouthernU_BR @SU_HumanJukebox! #RoseParadeReimagined pic.twitter.com/aBEqUyvrz5— Rose Parade (@RoseParade) January 1, 2021