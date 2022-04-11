It looks like the days are numbered for the head of the Baton Rouge city bus system. The system board has called a special meeting for Monday afternoon and has only two things on the agenda: consider the termination of its chief executive officer and take up the appointment of an interim one.
The Capital Area Transit System's Board of Commissioners called the special meeting following weeks of turmoil at the agency after a drug test of the system's comptroller that was positive for methamphetamine leaked to the public.
The head of the agency, Bill Deville, has served as the CEO since the spring of 2016. He marked his sixth anniversary as head of the bus system Sunday. Deville had been the system's chief revenue officer and was appointed interim CEO after former leader Bob Mirabito resigned amid controversy.
Deville was eventually named the permanent CEO, but his tenure has been marred by personnel issues and fights with the agency's union.
CATS is battling a federal lawsuit from its labor union, which accuses bus system Deville of “union busting” by punishing employees who had spoken out about what they called “corrupt business practices” and unsafe pandemic work conditions. The lawsuit came after the transit agency spent $50,000 investigating several union officers for allegedly disseminating a co-worker's sex tape.
The system also struggled with reliability in recent years, including a surge in route cancellations throughout most of 2021 that left some riders stranded at bus stops.
Deville's greatest success came in November when the agency successfully lobbied voters in Baton Rouge and Baker to renew the 10-year property tax that makes up more than half of the agency's operating budget.