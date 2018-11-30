A Baton Rouge Police Department officer was struck by a police vehicle Friday night as she crossed the street while working the downtown Festival of Lights.
BRPD spokesman Sgt. Don Coppola said preliminary information was that the officer was struck by a "low speed police unit" while walking crossing 11th Street. He said the officer's injuries did not appear to be life threatening, and there is no obvious damage to the police unit.
An EMS crew loaded a female officer into an ambulance on scene, and law enforcement appeared to be documenting a vehicle on scene. The investigation is ongoing.
Can't see video below? Click here.
Can't see video below? Click here.