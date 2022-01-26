Her parents, a Danish go-go dancer and an American GI headed to Vietnam, met over 50 years ago in Australia.
Armed with only that tiny bit of information, Danish pop singer and actress Zindy Laursen embarked on a 30-year journey to find her father. Her quest ultimately led her to a retired Zachary police captain she plans to meet for the first time Wednesday at Metro Airport in Baton Rouge.
Bill Johnson held many titles in more than 50 years of public service, including GI, soldier, and police captain. He's now also "Dad." He didn't raise other children of his own.
“I found somebody in my life that was like me,” he said in an interview last month, as Laursen's search came to an end. “I just enjoyed the first time we talked, and I looked at the pictures. I said, ‘Wow, my God, look at her cheeks.’ Then the brown eyes floored me. I said, ‘Well, that's, that's got to be my daughter.’”
Laursen said she grew up eager to find out about her father, a “mysterious person was that her mom met dancing, like something out of a movie.”
Stars and Stripes, the U.S. military news organization, introduced the world to Laursen’s quest with an article in September. The article, titled "Danish pop star hopes DNA will lead to father she suspects is a Vietnam War vet," documented how Laursen’s mother had been a go-go dancer in Sydney five decades ago and met U.S. service members on leave from their units in Vietnam.
"Zindy," as she is known in Denmark and the rest of Europe, grew up in a fishing town with her mother, brother, and her Ghanian-born stepdad who died when she was 16. “We were living in a predominantly white area, and I got teased a lot, so, I felt really out of place,” she recalled. “I didn't know where I belonged because I was getting teased in school every day.”
Her heritage became a motivating factor when she saw Prince perform for the first time. He was a total package – he could play the piano, he could sing and dance.
“I could identify myself with him,” Laursen said. “We lived in an area that was really poor but there was this little place where there was a piano, and I went down to ask the super if I could go in there and play the piano because it seemed like something Prince would do, and I was inspired.”
After finishing as second runner-up in a singing competition similar to American Idol, she signed a record deal with EMI and became the lead singer of a group called Cut 'N' Move. After performing across Europe and winning a Danish Grammy, she moved to New York in 2002 and has starred in plays while splitting her time between the two continents.
With the help of a genealogist and the DNA analysis site 23andMe, she found a man living in New York and asked him whether he had any relatives who might have been in Australia while serving in the U.S. military in the late 1960s. The man reached out to Johnson.
“He gave me the exciting news: ‘I think you have a daughter out there,’” Johnson said.
Johnson said he worried he might be the target of a scam and several people told him to walk away. Encouraged by his wife, he submitted DNA and a discovered he was a 99.99 percent match for being Laursen’s father.
After serving in the Army, Johnson returned to Zachary and continued his education at Southern University. Johnson was the first Black police officer to serve the town of Zachary and he rose to the rank of captain. Now retired, he's a member of the Baker Lions Club and the president of the Zachary Men’s Club.
He didn’t raise any children of his own, but in Baker and Zachary served as a basketball and track coach in community leagues.
“I was determined to save young people, so I started the Drug Enforcement Program in the city,” Johnson said. “So, I've been involved in the lives of young people and it's not about me; it's about someone else.”
Laursen's performance schedule kept her in Europe through the holidays and she is only now able to visit. Her schedule in Louisiana includes a performance at the Baker Municipal Center on Saturday and attending church services with her father on Sunday.