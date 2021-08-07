Bart Wilson didn’t see the urgency in getting vaccinated. He’s only 50. No diabetes. No heart conditions. No nothing.

A week ago, he changed his mind.

After “nine days of hell” battling COVID at home, Wilson rushed to the ER, unable to take a breath lasting longer than half-a-second.

“I felt like I was drowning,” Wilson recounted Wednesday while laying face-down in an ICU bed at Baton Rouge General Regional Medical Center. “I was dying — literally.”

Through labored breaths, the father of three echoed regrets now common among the record number of unvaccinated Louisianans hospitalized in this latest and worst wave of the pandemic.

“Look around at your family and think long and hard about what you want to risk,” Wilson said. “Not being vaccinated is a risk. I wish I would’ve taken the vaccine.”

Hospitals across Louisiana are buckling under an unprecedented tsunami of COVID patients. On Friday, hospitalizations rose to 2,421 — the fourth straight day of record-breaking numbers. Some 90% of those patients are not fully vaccinated, according to the Louisiana Department of Health.

On Saturday, Baton Rouge General broke its own record, with 175 COVID-19 patients between its two locations, surpassing a watermark set during the pandemic’s first wave.

But unlike previous surges, patients this go-around are getting sicker, and faster. During the initial peak, just 16% of patients at Baton Rouge General were in the ICU. Now, 47% of patients — 82 people — are in critical condition.

The rapid onslaught of critically ill patients has presented extraordinary logistical challenges for hospitals like Baton Rouge General, which is designed to manage just 24 ICU patients at a time. Like most hospitals, it had to suspend routine surgeries to free up staff and space for makeshift intensive care units.

Dr. Stephen Brierre, head of critical care at Baton Rouge General, has been working out of a unit typically reserved for outpatient surgeries that’s now packed with a dozen-and-a-half critically ill COVID-19 patients, including Bart Wilson.

“I’m already thinking about where I’m going to build my next ICU,” Brierre said Wednesday.

But with no indication that infections will peak anytime soon, he’s increasingly worried there won’t be enough space or staff to take care of every sick patient who shows up. More than a decade ago, he helped craft a grim set of guidelines that outlines how hospitals overwhelmed by disaster should decide who gets admitted and who gets turned away. He now thinks Louisiana is closer than ever before to implementing those standards.

“It’s the worst possible step,” said Brierre, a professor at LSU Health New Orleans. “When I was working on the guidelines, my primary thought was to never, ever, ever, ever allow this to happen.”

Brierre paused to look at a text message, then called over a nurse: the hospital was burning through a drug given to patients on ventilators and needed to switch to an alternative to preserve supplies.

“That’s the type of s*** that’s fixing to happen,” Brierre said. “We’re going to run out of a medicine that we never even think of during usual times.”

With the influx of patients, shortage of nurses and respiratory therapists remain one of the biggest resource concerns. So far, 50 hospitals have reached out to the state for help filling in staffing gaps, warning they can no longer provide adequate care for patients. Collectively, they’ve requested nearly 1,000 nursing reinforcements.

At Baton Rouge General, some ICU nurses who typically keep an eye on two beds each are having to add another patient to their workload. One “seasoned nurse” has been tasked with four patients when she’s on shift — an incredibly difficult undertaking when dealing with critically ill patients whose health can nosedive at a moment’s notice, Brierre said.

There is some relief on the way. Louisiana plans to spend around $7 million to fly in health care workers from other states to work at Baton Rouge General's Mid City Campus. Those reinforcements will help stand up 110 additional hospital beds, beginning on Sunday.

But the adjustments hospitals like Baton Rouge General are making to care for the latest surge in COVID-19 patients will have ripple effects on the health of the entire community for months to come. Brierre pointed to a hospital bed, saying that in normal circumstances, it might be occupied by three different patients in an eight-hour period who had to get their gall bladder removed. Now, it’s used by an unvaccinated COVID-19 patient.

“Each time that I make an ICU bed that is new to the hospital that I added to take care of a COVID patient, I took a bed away from another service,” Brierre said. “Critically ill COVID patients not only impact the health of themselves, they’re impacting the health of people who do not have COVID during a surge.”

“That is the multiplier of him being in that bed right now and him not being vaccinated,” Brierre said.

Among the 175 COVID-19 patients hospitalized at Baton Rouge General, 160 are unvaccinated. The average age of those patients is 54. The average age of the remaining 15 patients who are vaccinated and hospitalized is 73.

Bart Wilson said he didn’t get vaccinated because of “mixed messages” about its safety and efficacy from the news he consumed on TV and the internet.

“One thing says masks work, one thing says masks don’t work,” he said. “One things says take the vaccine, one thing says don’t take the vaccine.”

James Courtney, 65, another ICU patient, said he, too, was scared of the vaccine at first. But he was days away from getting his shot when he contracted COVID-19 in early July. At its worst, he said the illness makes you feel like you’re suffocating.

“Put your head in a plastic sack,” he said. “That’s what its like.”

He’s made it his mission to get his entire family vaccinated, but has hit a roadblock with his daughters, who have been consumed by misinformation incorrectly linking the vaccines with infertility.

“I tell everyone now and I ain’t going to quit saying it: go get your shot,” Courtney said. “We need to stop this beast.”

Brierre said that among the many reasons he hears from patients on why they didn’t get vaccinated is that there’s a less than 1% chance of getting severely ill. Brierre said that’s true, but frames the risk differently.

“Say I’ve got 99 M&Ms and I’ve got one M&M that’s not actually an M&M,” he said. “It’s Strychnine and its going to kill you really miserably and slow if you eat it. I’m going to pour those 100 things that look like M&Ms on the table. Are you willing to pick one?”

“It doesn’t make sense,” Brierre said. “Take the vaccine.”

The Times-Picayune | The Advocate was given limited access on Wednesday to a unit at Baton Rouge General where all patient information was concealed, except for those who agreed to be interviewed or photographed.