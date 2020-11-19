Early voting begins Friday and election officials expect shorter lines and a quicker turnaround compared to the Nov. 3 election, when Louisiana saw a record number of voters show up to the polls.
Without a presidential election on the ballot, fewer voters are likely to turn out, though a healthy showing is still expected, said Steve Raborn, the parish's registrar of voters.
The ballot will include a runoff in the race for mayor-president between incumbent Sharon Weston Broome and former state Rep. Steve Carter, as well as several Metro Council seats and court vacancies.
Election workers will be decked out in full personal protective equipment, and voting machines and pens will be sanitized between uses. Masks are encouraged — but not required — and hand sanitizer will available.
Early voting runs from 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday through Nov. 28. The polls are not open on Sundays, on Thanksgiving Day, which is Nov. 26, or on Friday, Nov. 27.
The deadline to request an absentee ballot is Dec. 1.
Residents can vote at any of the five early voting locations regardless of where they live in the parish. The voting site typically located at the Coursey Boulevard fire station has been moved to Forest Community Park on South Harrell's Ferry Road to better accommodate social distancing.
Voters in East Baton Rouge Parish can cast a ballot at any one of the five early voting sites, which includes:
- City Hall - 222 St. Louis Street, Room 607, Baton Rouge
- State Archives Building - 3851 Essen Lane, Baton Rouge
- Forest Community Park - 13900 S. Harrell's Ferry Road, Baton Rouge
- Baker Motor Vehicle Building - 2250 Main Street, Baker
- Central Branch Library - 11260 Joor Road, Central
Raborn encouraged residents to print out or review a sample ballot online or on the GeauxVote mobile phone application and bring it with them to the polls to speed up the voting process.