Assumption Parish businessman and former two-term state senator Troy Brown says he is giving "strong thought" to seeking his old River Parishes seat again this fall, but his decision "is not 100 percent at this point."
Brown, a Democrat, resigned from the District 2 seat in February 2017 in the face of a Senate effort to expel him. That push emerged after he had pleaded no contest in two separate cases of domestic violence and apologized but initially refused to resign amid a chorus of calls for him to do so.
In one of those incidents, he bit his now ex-wife in a fight over a cellphone. In the other, he punched a then-longtime girlfriend in the face during an argument.
Brown said residents in the sprawling district, which extends from Port Allen to Thibodaux to LaPlace, have made numerous requests that he run again in the Oct. 12 primary.
"In spite of the personal matters that I dealt with, during my tenure in the Senate, I accomplished a lot for my district collectively," Brown said Thursday. "There's a lot more that can still be done for the Senate District 2 area that, of course, has not been done in the last two years."
Brown added that he is "leaning more to running than not running at this point."
Brown said his personal life is now "very happy and very fulfilling," though he asserted it has nothing to do with his serving in public office. When asked, he said that he and his now ex-wife are closer now than when they were married.
Under state law, it does not appear that Brown would be barred from running despite his past legal troubles. Both of his no contest pleas were for misdemeanors, not felonies, the more serious criminal charge that triggers state prohibitions on public office.
State law requires that elected officials who are convicted of a felony during their term of office must be removed. In November, voters also overwhelmingly approved a constitutional amendment barring convicted felons from seeking or holding elective or appointive office for up to five years after they have completed their sentence, unless they are pardoned.
If Brown chooses to run, he would face incumbent state Sen. Ed Price, D-Gonzales. He won a special election runoff against Donaldsonville-area farmer Warren Harang III in May 2017 to fill the remainder of Brown's term.
That term expires in January. A new four-year term will be on the ballot Oct. 12.
Price said Friday that he had heard talk Brown might be considering a run but had not heard that directly from him.
Whatever Brown chooses to do, Price said he has made a lot contacts in the district and feels very good about his chances whoever he faces.
"I am actively going around the district and meeting with people, talking with people, and I'll be ready," Price said.