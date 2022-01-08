LSU students returning to campus next week will likely have to live with the closest entrance to the Tigerland bars being impassable for the spring semester.

A crowdfunding campaign for a pedestrian walkway stalled over the holidays and an effort to install a temporary crossing over Bayou Fountain near the partially demolished Bob Pettit Boulevard Bridge appears unlikely to come to fruition in the short term.

Construction to replace the aging bridge is still on schedule to finish this summer, East Baton Rouge city-parish spokesman Mark Armstrong said.

The replacement has attracted attention from city leaders, local bar owners and beer behemoth Bud Light after videos of people climbing on construction equipment and falling 10 feet from the edge of the gulley the bridge once connected were posted on social media by LSU students last month. The bridge is one of two entrances to the Tigerland neighborhood, and it was the closest link between area bars and the LSU campus.

Since fall classes ended, the other half of the bridge was removed, making it nearly impossible to ford the creek while staying dry.

Fred’s Bar & Grill owner Marc Fraioli is trying to fund and install a temporary footbridge over Bayou Fountain near the construction site. Permitting concerns due to the nearby railroad tracks and the need for the city-parish to approve the idea has slowed the plan, and no temporary bridge will be in place before the start of spring classes on Jan. 18, Fraioli said.

“I think things are going to dramatically change in 10 days, and this issue is going to come dramatically back to the forefront one way or the other,” he said.

Fraioli said he isn’t giving up on the possible solution.

He’s hired several engineers to advise him on the project and expects it to cost about $120,000 to install. If he is able to win approval, he said he thinks a temporary bridge could be in place by early March.

But with students returning to campus, Tigerland’s business is poised to pick up. Fraioli urged LSU students to avoid climbing through the construction site when traveling to or from his bar.

“There is access to Tigerland,” Fraioli said. “it may not be the path of least resistance, but you can still get out there. It is a little frustrating that we haven't been able to coordinate with the city quicker than we have. I would just say to the students: just be patient, please don't put yourself at risk.”

The city-parish installed fencing and cement barricades on either side of the crossing after the videos surfaced. More videos of bar patrons fording the creek in makeshift rafts and climbing the barricades have been posted since additional security was added.

“The city-parish has taken appropriate security measures and continues to do so,” Armstrong said. “Barricades, fencing and signage clearly designate the construction zone.”

Mockler Beverage Co., the local Budweiser distributor, jumped into the dispute after the videos were posted. Mockler launched a fundraiser in December with the goal of raising $300,000 for a permanent pedestrian bridge that would span Nicholson Avenue, Bayou Fountain and eliminate the need altogether for pedestrians to use the Bob Pettit Bridge.

The fundraiser got off to a quick start after Bud Light donated $5,000 to the effort, but only $640 has been raised since then. The most recent donation, just $5, came more than two weeks ago.

“We can be hard-headed sometimes,” Mockler President Chris Davis said. “We’re not going to give up on this thing. If it gets in the right folks hands it will turn positive.”

Mockler still hasn’t given up on the campaign, Davis said. The company recently held a marketing meeting where the fundraiser was discussed, and other corporations are likely to join the effort, Davis said.

“This isn’t a sprint, it’s a marathon,” Davis said. “We knew it wasn’t going to be snapping our fingers and a bridge would appear.”