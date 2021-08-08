In recent years, LSU's rowing team has waged an ongoing battle with the campus lakes where they practice.
The area around their dock is choked with invasive vegetation, said Josephine Engelman, a senior on the team. Near the dock, the water has grown shallow, making it difficult for the team to launch their boats.
These are just a few of the problems The University Lakes Project hopes to address. The initiative aims to improve the health of the six lakes bordering LSU's campus and revamp the recreational options available.
An affiliate of the LSU Foundation is overseeing the project.
An event was held Sunday afternoon at BREC's Milford Wampold Memorial Park — known colloquially as the Baton Rouge Beach — to view some of the landscaping options different firms are proposing for the lakes' renovation.
Engelman, who stood behind a table with the LSU Rowing logo, said she and her teammates are "huge fans" of the project, even though some won't see the final outcome because they will have graduated by the time it's completed.
"We’re here kind of in support of the entire project," she said.
A 2016 master plan sponsored by the Baton Rouge Area Foundation explored how the project could address water quality, general health of the lakes and recreational use. This includes increasing flood protection and reshaping the shorelines of the lakes to foster biodiversity.
Kathy Meares, who lives near the Bird Sanctuary on one of the LSU Lakes and attended Sunday's event, remembers when her kids were small and spent time in the water.
"They would get into the lake, and they would come out and we couldn’t get the brown out of their clothes," she said. "I don’t know if it’s still like that."
Cawrse works with the landscape architecture firm Sasaki, and was stationed under the largest tent, surrounded by posters covered with examples of what the lakes could look like. She said this opportunity for residents to vote on different design elements is one of the final steps before the dredging of several of the lakes begins at the end of the year.
"How can we actually build from this lake system and make it better?" she asked.
The public was encouraged to take stickers and place them under the options they liked best as an unofficial tally for the most popular design.
Cawrse's firm is focused on the edges of the lakes. For instance, people might decide a multi-use path sounds great, but that there may need to be a division between bikers and joggers.
A different landscape architecture firm proposed a medley of native plants that could border the lakes and offered people the chance to decide if they wanted only one kind of plant or a variety.
There was a station for different lighting options, and one about how to identify invasive species and educate people on how they negatively impact the environment.
As an environmental science major, Engelman said the need for the lakes' transformation is obvious.
“There's invasive species everywhere, it’s shallow and the lakes smell bad," she said. "They smell so bad.”