LSU inventors are almost ready to test a new material that could make roads tougher for cheap; down the line, it could even save lives in a disaster.

Engineering professor Guoqiang Li says his polymer-based material will last as long as the silicone rubber sealant currently used to build and patch roads but at less than a third of the cost.

Li's invention also can change shape, but although most substances expand when they're hot and contract when cold, his material behaves the opposite way, making it an especially valuable construction material. In the future, he said, he hopes it can be used to make "self-healing" buildings.

"I saw on TV, about 10 years ago, there was an earthquake in China," Li wrote in a statement. "Lots of people were still alive; they just couldn’t be rescued from underneath the building. But if you have a building made out of this polymer concrete, it will go back to its original shape by simple heating."

Li received funding from the nonprofit National Academy of Sciences, Engineering and Medicine in 2009. Within two years, he had a prototype ready to install outside his office at the intersection of Engineering Lane and South Stadium Drive. Since then, his team has worked on making the polymer cheaper and easier to install.

To start, Li said he wants to focus on using the substance at joints where two slabs of road concrete meet. After that, he can look at using it to patch cracks in roads.

Because it's flexible and temperature-responsive, the invention forms a tighter seal than silicone, which can cost more than $10 per pound. Li's target is to sell his material for about $3 per pound, which is a little more expensive than asphalt, but asphalt patches often wear down every year, while the polymer has to be replaced only about once every decade. Ultraviolet rays in sunlight cause the polymer to degrade, but Li said he expects each application to last about 10 years.

Forming a tight seal is an important aspect of preventing water from creeping under roadways, where it forms mud, which makes roads more vulnerable to cracking.

With a product in hand, Li's team received about $1 million in funding from the National Science Foundation this year and has until February 2020 to prove the material is commercially feasible. The LSU team wants to make sure its product can survive temperatures from 140 degrees to minus-40 degrees Fahrenheit. To that end, the team is preparing to send it to transportation professionals in Louisiana and Minnesota.

A modified truck will run over pavement with the polymer for three straight months to simulate 20 years of traffic, according to a news release issued by LSU's engineering school.

The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development, which will conduct the tests, has an interest in developing cost-effective sealant, as it spends about $800,000 per year on silicone, epoxy and asphalt-based material on state roads, according to spokeswoman Brandie Richardson. That figure doesn't include federal, parish or municipal expenditures.

Hayden Rodrigue, vice president of Pavement Maintenance Unlimited, said he thinks Li has "some killer ideas." His Denham Springs-based company specializes in ensuring airport runways are smooth.

His company is "very interested" in the product and possibly becoming a distributor once it's ready to go to market.