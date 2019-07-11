ST. AMANT - The license of an Ascension Parish day care center was revoked Thursday after the center failed to report that a child was left alone in a hot van last month; the child was able to get out of the van and knock on the door of the daycare center to get inside, the state Department of Education said.

The department first learned of the June 19 incident at the A-Z Kidz Zone Learning Center at 14504 La. 43 after receiving a complaint from an unnamed source about the incident two days later.

Day care staff had taken children to a local water park that day and, after returning, had left the child in the van alone for an undetermined amount of time, the Department of Education said. The girl was able to unlock the van, get out and walk to the day care center.

The high temperature for St. Amant on June 19 was around 93 to 94 degrees, National Weather Service data show.

The center failed to immediately notify the child's parents, as required, and also failed to report the incident within 24 hours to the department's Division of Learning and to the Louisiana Department of Children and Family Services, which investigates cases of possible child abuse and neglect, the state Department of Education said.

The day care center also failed to get signed parent authorization for the field trip or record the names of the children, staff and drivers traveling in more than one van on the field trip that day. The center also failed to conduct a visual passenger check and face-to-name count during any part of the trip, the Department of Education said Thursday.

The A-Z Kidz Zone Learning Center has 15 calendar days from Thursday to appeal the decision, the department said. Centers are allowed to remain open during the 15-day appeal period.

Providers who have their licenses revoked are ineligible to apply for licensure for two years.

The Advocate was unable to reach the day care owner Thursday night.