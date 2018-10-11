A Donaldsonville man was sentenced to more than 6½ years in prison Thursday for his part in an Ascension Parish-based drug trafficking network that law enforcement authorities said distributed heroin in the Baton Rouge area.
Federal prosecutors had accused Jermaine Christopher Pleasant, a.k.a, "Plat Plat," and 11 others of being a part of the drug network that conspired between September 2015 and April 2016 to distribute more than 100 grams of heroin.
Pleasant, 36, pleaded guilty May 21 to single counts of conspiracy to distribute heroin and unlawful use of communication devices, his plea agreement says.
A co-defendant, Jason Muse, bought "kilogram quantities" of heroin from sources in Texas and then distributed the drug to others in Baton Rouge and in Ascension Parish, prosecutors said. Pleasant bought heroin from Muse to package and re-sell in Ascension.
Federal investigators used intercepts of Muse's wire and electronic communications to uncover purported heroin buys between Pleasant and Muse in February and March 2016, Pleasant's plea agreement says.
Pleasant conspired to distribute 266 grams of heroin during the course of the drug trafficking conspiracy, the plea agreement says.
Federal investigators said they have been able to seize more than 1.5 kilogram of illegal drugs, seven firearms, more than $314,000 in drug proceeds and three vehicles as a result of breaking up the drug ring.
As a part of the sentence handed down by U.S. District Judge John W. deGravelles in Baton Rouge, Pleasant must serve five years of supervised release after his prison term.
Muse entered a guilty plea in July 2017 to counts of heroin distribution, illegal firearms possession and unlawful use of communications devices. Judge deGravelles deferred acceptance of the plea, however, until sentencing, which remains pending, online records say.