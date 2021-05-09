Thirteen priests in the Diocese of Baton Rouge are retiring or moving to different parishes as of July 1, Bishop Michael Duca announced Saturday. Below is a list of changing assignments by parish:
St. Joseph Cathedral in Baton Rouge
- Father Paul Counce, the current pastor, is retiring from active parish administration. He will retain his diocesan assignment as judicial vicar.
- Father J. Cary Bani will become the new pastor. He is currently pastor of Mt. Carmel in St. Francisville.
St. George in Baton Rouge
- Father Paul Gros, currently a parochial vicar, is leaving to become the parochial vicar of St. Margaret, Queen of Scotland in Albany. He will retain his diocesan assignment as co-director for the Office of Formation for the Permanent Diaconate.
- Father David Dawson will be the new parochial vicar. He is to be ordained on May 22.
St. Aloysius in Baton Rouge
- Father Ryan Hallford, a parochial vicar, has been appointed pastor of Holy Family in Port Allen. He will retain his diocesan assignment as Secretary for Evangelization.
- Father Danny Roussel, will become the new parochial vicar. He is to be ordained May 22.
Christ the King at LSU
- Father Joshua Johnson will become the parochial vicar. He is currently pastor of Our Lady of the Holy Rosary in St. Amant. He will retain his diocesan assignment as Vocations Director.
Holy Family in Port Allen
- Father David Allen, the current pastor is retiring from active parish administration. He will retain his diocesan assignment as Clergy Health Minister.
- Father Ryan Hallford will be the new pastor. He is currently parochial vicar at St. Aloysius in Baton Rouge.
Our Lady of Mt. Carmel in St. Francisville
- Father J. Cary Bani, the pastor, is leaving to become pastor of St. Joseph Cathedral.
- Father Bradley Doyle will be the new pastor. He is currently parochial vicar at St. Margaret, Queen of Scotland in Albany. He will also provide priestly ministry to the Louisiana State Penitentiary at Angola.
Our Lady of the Holy Rosary in St. Amant
- Father Joshua Johnson, the pastor, is moving to parochial vicar of Christ the King at LSU
- Father Joseph Vu, the parochial vicar, will be the new pastor.
St. Margaret, Queen of Scotland in Albany.
- Father Bradley Doyle, the parochial vicar, will be the pastor of Our Lady of Mt. Carmel in St. Francisville.
- Father Paul Gros will be the new parochial vicar. He is currently parochial vicar at St. George in Baton Rouge.
Other parishes
Father Taylor Sanford will be parochial vicar of Immaculate Conception in Denham Springs. He is to be ordained May 22.
Father Christopher Decker, currently pastor of St. Frances Cabrini in Livonia, Immaculate Heart of Mary in Maringouin, and St. Joseph in Grosse Tete, is appointed Pastor of St. Mary of False River in New Roads.
Father Arun John, IMS, a priest of the Indian Missionary Society, is appointed as administrator of St. Frances Cabrini in Livonia, Immaculate Heart of Mary in Maringouin, and St. Joseph in Grosse Tete.