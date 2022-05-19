Two men were arrested in a woman's death nearly seven years after authorities found her dead inside her home with a single gunshot wound, the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff's Office said.
According to the department, on Dec. 1, 2015, authorities discovered two young girls inside a car near Wade Street in Houma. The children told deputies they'd been kidnapped from their aunt's home in Bourg the night before by a man they didn't know.
After investigators learned the car was registered to Pamela Johnson, 56, they went to Johnson's address and discovered her body.
No arrests were ever made in the case until "new evidence" led deputies Wednesday to the home of Earl Robinson Jr., 33, where he was arrested on one count of first degree murder and one count of aggravated kidnapping, a post on the department's Facebook page said.
A short time later, authorities arrested 40-year-old Shannon Robinson during a traffic stop near U.S. 90. He also faces one count of first degree murder and aggravated kidnapping.
It was not immediately clear if the two men, who were Houma residents at the time of their arrests, are related. A motive for the killing has not been released. Both men are being held without bond.
TPSO Sheriff Tim Soignet commended investigators' work on the case.
"Sometimes cases such as these take longer to solve than we would like, but I am proud of the dedication of our investigators to bring justice to the victims and families in our community," he said.
According to the post, investigators are still looking into Johnson's case and believe more arrests could be made.
Soignet encouraged anyone with additional information about the incident to contact the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff's Office violent crimes unit at (985) 876-2500 or to submit a tip anonymously through Crime Stoppers Bayou Region at 1-800-743-7433. Tips can also be submitted online at crimestoppersbr.org.