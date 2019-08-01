A woman inside a West Baton Rouge Parish motel room during a "no-knock" raid last week says her boyfriend was surrendering to law officers when a deputy ran into the room and fired his gun.

Josef Richardson, 38, was struck in the back of the neck and died. Richardson's girlfriend, Jessica Clouatre, told The Advocate through her attorney Thursday that the shooting occurred just seconds after the raid began.

"There was nothing to incite the actions of the officer," lawyer Stephen Smith said. He would not let The Advocate interview the woman directly because she faces drug charges filed after the July 25 shooting at the Budget 7 Motel on U.S. 190 north of Port Allen.

The deputy who fired the shot has not been identified. He has been placed on leave pending a State Police investigation.

The West Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office directed questions to State Police.

A spokesman for the State Police declined to comment on Clouatre's account of the shooting, pointing to an earlier statement urging people to be patient as the investigation continues.

"The premature release of information can in fact affect the totality of the investigation," the statement read.

West Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office deputies were executing a "no-knock" warrant last week after receiving a tip that illegal drugs were being sold out of Room No. 5.

Smith, who represents Clouatre, said that according to the woman Richardson had his hands up and deputies were bringing him to the ground facing away from them when a deputy ran in and fired.

Clouatre said she saw the flash of the deputy's gunshot four or five seconds after officers stormed the room while she was on the bed, Smith said, adding that they immediately rushed her out of the room.

An autopsy found a bullet pierced through the back of Richardson's neck, severing a vital area of his spinal column and damaging the base of his skull. Richardson's family held a news conference and rally Wednesday and called for answers.

The Louisiana State Police is reviewing the shooting but hasn't said why the deputy fired his gun or released any further details since the shooting.

The search warrant allowed deputies to enter the room without announcing themselves, and detectives wrote that they needed to storm the room without knocking because drugs can be easily concealed.

An arrest report charging Clouatre, 39, with distribution of methamphetamines and marijuana doesn't reference the shooting or say if authorities recovered a weapon.

She remained in the parish jail without any listed charges until Monday.

Officials haven't named the deputy and declined to do so this week amid concerns for his safety.