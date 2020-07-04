The body of a transgender woman was found in rural St. Helena Parish Wednesday afternoon, and police are investigating the incident as a homicide.
Shakie Peters, 32, was found off Opal Bennett Road near Amite. A person of interest from another parish is being investigated, the St. Helena Parish Sheriff's Office said, but no suspect names or motives had been released as of Saturday afternoon.
The sheriff's office identified Peters as a male, but family members say she has long lived as a woman.
Louisiana Trans Advocates released a statement Saturday morning calling for law enforcement to issue more information to the public on Peters' homicide and to correct Peters' name and gender in reports issued to the public.
"Amite and Louisiana leaders must speak out against these killings, against the ongoing, systemic devaluation of trans people that pervades our media and politics, and against the institutional racism that places almost all of this burden on trans women of color," the statement said.