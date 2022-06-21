A pump house full of chlorine in the Blue Bayou Waterpark caught fire Tuesday evening, sending a plume of smoke into the sky above the site off Perkins Road, St. George Fire officials said.
The agency responded to the fire around 6:15 p.m., firefighter and spokesperson Meg Kling said in a news release. Kling said crews had the fire under control within minutes of arriving, and that no one was injured.
Blue Bayou Waterpark is adjacent to Dixie Landin', another amusement park at the sprawling site visible from Interstate 10. It was closed at the time the fire started, Kling said.
Images provided by the fire department from the scene show the pump house beneath what appears to be one of the amusement park's ride structures. The cause is unknown and a St. George Fire investigator is currently probing what started the blaze, Kling said.