GONZALES — Ascension Parish Sheriff Jeff Wiley said he will resign if his daughter is elected judge this fall.
The six-term sheriff made the announcement in a statement Wednesday evening.
Erin Wiley Lanoux is running to replace Ascension Parish Judge Marilyn Lambert, who did not seek another term on the small claims and misdemeanor court based in Gonzales.
Lanoux, a Gonzales attorney, and Kim Landry, a Prairieville attorney, are running for the parish judge position in the Nov. 6 election. Both are Republicans.
If Lanoux wins, Wiley said, he would leave the sheriff's office before she took office in early January.
"We will not serve simultaneously," Wiley wrote in his announcement. "I do this to ensure all of you that I have served through the years that there would be no conflict of interest, perceived or otherwise, given my current position as Sheriff and my daughter's pursuit as Parish Court Judge."
If Wiley were to resign, Chief Deputy Bobby Webre would become the interim sheriff until the next election.
When Wiley's brother, Joe Wiley, ran for Division B judge in the 23rd Judicial District in 2002, the two other candidates questioned if that candidacy posed a conflict of interest for the two brothers. Thomas Kliebert, of Convent, ultimately defeated Joe Wiley, then a Gonzales lawyer.
Lanoux is the Gonzales city attorney and a partner in the law firm of Percy, Lanoux & Mumphrey.
