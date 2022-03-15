The recent nationwide rise in mail thefts comes two years after a federal audit criticized the U.S. Postal Service for failing to adequately protect mailbox keys.
In the 2020 report by the USPS Office of Inspector General, auditors found management controls over universal postal keys to be “ineffective,” noting that local units “did not adequately report lost, stolen or broken keys, or maintain key inventories.” Police say the theft of one in Baton Rouge last fall aided a crime wave.
Universal keys, also known as arrow keys, are used by mail carriers to access collection boxes, outdoor parcel lockers, cluster box units and apartment panels on more than 300,000 daily delivery and collection routes throughout the U.S.
According to the report, supervisors are required to manually document issuance and collection of keys each day while maintaining a log and conducting inventory reviews every January and July.
When keys do go missing, employees must report it to the U.S. Postal Inspection Service immediately and order a replacement using an online system.
What the auditors found, however, was that in instances where keys were lost or stolen, USPS did not restrict the number of replacements that could be ordered, nor did its eBuy system have automated controls to prevent sites from ordering large quantities of keys.
The audit also found that USPS policies don't require a master key inventory, which would include all keys issued by the supplier and reflect those reported as lost, stolen or broken by every unit.
Such ineffective key controls “increase the risk that these items will be lost or stolen and not detected,” the report determined.
It’s unclear what changes USPS has made to its key security practices since the 2020 report. Department representatives turned down multiple phone interview requests.
Since a Baton Rouge mail carrier was robbed at gunpoint for her keys last October — resulting in a drastic uptick in mail theft throughout the greater Baton Rouge area — USPS officials have not provided any information on the status of the compromised mailbox locks.
When contacted for comment, USPIS declined to answer definitively whether the locks had been changed, or if there was a plan in place to change them.
Instead, the USPIS redirected the question to USPS officials, who said by email that the department was “aware” of the situation and would “continue to focus on ensuring the security and safety of the mail stream.”
USPIS representatives also declined to answer questions about the department’s theft-reporting process, and did not confirm whether that protocol was followed in the wake of the October incident.
“The U.S. Postal Inspection’s core mission is to protect the postal service, it’s employees, and the mail,” USPIS spokeswoman Silvia Torres wrote in an email to The Advocate. “Our top priority is investigating violent crimes against USPS employees.”
She said the inspection service launched an investigation as soon as it learned of the robbery in October. But she offered no other details.
“Currently,” Torres added, “postal inspectors are working with our local law enforcement partners and further details cannot be provided as this is an ongoing investigation.”