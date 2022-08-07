Authorities arrested at least seven people suspected of driving while intoxicated in East Baton Rouge Parish and booked them into Parish Prison between noon Saturday and noon Sunday, booking records show.
Those booked and the counts against them:
- Louvenia Allen, 31, 07636 Pennhill Drive, Baton Rouge, third-offense DWI, possession of an alcoholic beverage in a vehicle and improper lane usage.
- Oscar Armando, 32, 2750 Alaska St., Baton Rouge, first-offense DWI, aggravated flight from an officer, reckless operation of a vehicle, running a red light, speeding, possession of an alcoholic beverage in a vehicle, no driver's license, no insurance and temporary tag misuse.
- Jamie Causey, 56, 1120 Spanish Town Road, Baton Rouge, fourth-offense DWI, suspended or revoked driver's license and improper lane usage.
- Travis Gilbert, 41, 11453 Denham Road, Gonzales, first-offense DWI and reckless operation of a vehicle.
- Bernard Johnson, 32, College Drive, Baton Rouge, first-offense DWI, reckless driving and suspended or revoked driver's license.
- Evan Texada, 19, 54 Preserve Lane, Mandeville, first-offense DWI, reckless operation of a vehicle, speeding and possession of an alcoholic beverage in a vehicle.
- Mildred Zorick-Congemi, 58, no street address listed, Metairie, first-offense DWI and reckless operation of a vehicle.