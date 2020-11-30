The Krewe of Artemis is canceling all its 2021 Carnival events, it announced Monday.
Citing pandemic restrictions by Gov. John Bel Edwards and modifications from Baton Rouge city government for the upcoming season, Artemis will not hold its Jan. 16 soiree or its Feb. 5 parade and plans to return celebrate its 20th anniversary in 2022, Krewe Captain Joanne Harvey said.
"We would rather save it and enjoy all the festivities in 2022 than put out a product that isn’t what we’re known for,” Harvey said.
All membership dues and product orders paid to date will be held and applied to the 2022 soiree and parade, the press release said.