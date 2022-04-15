Nearly three years after East Baton Rouge Parish launched a policy requiring nonviolent offenders to either be charged with a crime or released from jail after 72 hours, progress toward the effort has languished.
District Attorney Hillar Moore III cites a lack of funding and personnel for the lapsed arraignment reform.
Launched in October 2019, the expedited process was touted as an attempt to tackle chronic jail overcrowding by moving those arrested for nonviolent crimes through the system more quickly.
When Moore proposed the change in 2018, it was common for anyone arrested within the parish who was unable to afford bail to sit behind bars for five to 12 weeks before being charged with a crime. The delay created a backlog of cases and burgeoning inmate population.
At the time, Moore said the new policy would ensure “no one gets left behind,” adding that while the change would involve some upfront costs, the agency hoped initial spending would result in future savings.
Moore also previously suggested that the parish could use the estimated $1 million per year in reduced detention costs to move cases more quickly through court.
Eight weeks after rolling out the effort, however, and despite enthusiastic support from proponents who said the sped-up arraignments had already saved taxpayer dollars and made the local criminal justice system more fair, 19th Judicial District Court judges met behind closed doors to discuss the policy. They ultimately made a number of tweaks that placed the onus on prosecutors to decide when to arraign defendants.
The judges reasoned that the policy created confusion in the courtrooms, overwhelmed courthouse staff and overshadowed the program’s benefits.
“It is mass chaos. You have no idea who’s there or why they’re there,” Judge Bonnie Jackson, who left the court at the end of her six-year term in 2020, told The Advocate in December 2019. “It just got to be too much.”
The fast-tracked process crushed the system, she said.
Jermaine Guillory, Moore’s chief executive officer, proposed another reason why the effort has languished.
While the policy’s eight-week run was “obviously highly successful as it relates to the objective of shortening the process and time at the jail,” he said, it was ultimately curtailed due to a “lack of staffing from all agencies” involved.
“What we learned throughout the process was that it really was, for lack of a better word, a heavy lift,” he said.
Guillory did note one improvement: police officers now write and deliver arrest reports more quickly, which limits delays caused by courts waiting for documents to process.
In 2019, The Advocate reported that just 30% of officers wrote reports within 24 hours of an arrest. Now they can submit their reports with a “click of a button” to automatically transfer information into an internal database, Guillory said.
He added that his office has maintained its work on an “internal DA file,” which compiles police reports and any other available evidence within three days of an arrest.
“The goal is always to gather as much information as quickly as you can (in order) to put it in the hands of a prosecutor who can then look at it almost instantaneously,” he said.
Although the District Attorney's Office initially declared the ultimate aim was to reduce arraignment wait times for nonviolent offenders to 72 hours, Guillory said the agency does not keep track of average wait times, meaning numbers to measure the parish’s progress aren’t available.
“We still retain some relics of the program, the main one being once we file a charge in court and a defendant is in custody, we’re still shooting for that arraignment to happen within 72 hours of the filing of that deal,” he said.
The East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office and the Clerk of Court's Office also said they were unable to provide any data pertaining to arraignment wait times.
In order to combat its staffing issues, the East Baton Rouge Criminal Justice Coordinating Council is preparing to submit its third grant application to the MacArthur Foundation’s Safety and Justice Challenge, which works to address over-incarceration and racial disparities in the U.S. criminal justice system.
If awarded, the grant would pay for a full-time Jail Response Team — including an assistant district and city attorney, public defender, a magistrate and pretrial services coordinators.
As part of its duties, the team would work with people booked into Parish Prison, while the magistrate would be dedicated to daily assessments of bails, bonds and potential releases.
The coordinating council applied for two-year grants in 2018 and 2020. Both times, the parish won partial funding — $350,000 and $800,000, respectively — but not enough to cover all the district’s staffing needs, said Chris Csonka, of the Baton Rouge Area Foundation.
“We’ve received some technical assistance and other assistance,” Moore said. “But not enough money to hire another commissioner or a magistrate judge or a public defender to staff an arraignment court.”
The council must submit its next grant application by September and would be notified if it received the funding by early December.